Should cats go outside?

The debate over whether a cat should or shouldn't be allowed outside is one that angers many people around the world. What are the arguments for and against?

By Evan Williams

Most cat owners have a view on whether cats should be allowed outside to hunt and explore, and it's a topic that causes a lot of tension within the kitty community. So what are the arguments for and against?

There has been a long-standing debate over whether cats should go outside. © Unsplash/Piotr Musioł When cats go outside, they get plenty of exercise, the time and space to explore and have adventures, and they keep themselves entertained for hours on end. The problem, though, is that they also do a lot of damage to local bird and rodent populations. So, should cats be allowed to go outside? What are the pros and cons, and is there an age limit on outside cats?

Should cats be allowed to go outside?

All-in-all, we strongly believe that if it is safe and possible to do so, cats should be allowed outside. Cats who are allowed outside gain a vast variety of benefits and end up better rounded, well-behaved, and healthier than indoor kitties. Of course, this doesn't mean that you are being cruel if you can't let your cat outside because of your living situation – it's just a preference. A cat that is allowed outside will go on many adventures and enjoy its life, rolling around in the grass, getting plenty of sun, and heading for romps in the nearby area. Of course, there are certain qualifiers here, but ultimately letting a cat outside is perfectly normal and perfectly fine, and you shouldn't let anyone tell you any differently. There are, however, a few prerequisites for cats going outside: They have to be old enough (detailed below)

They have to be fully vaccinated

They have to be neutered

They have to have access to their home easily

They should not be let outside after dark

They should have comfortable spots provided for relaxation

They should always be provided with a bowl of safe drinking water

They should not be fed before they go out so that they come back relatively quickly for food

They should be supervised relatively closely where possible There is a growing constituency of people seriously opposed to allowing cats to go outside. What's important to understand is that everything comes with its own set of risks. Yes, outside cats get injured more often and yes, they sometimes hunt and kill wild and native animals. These are facts worth acknowledging, but not worth using as an excuse. There are many benefits to letting cats outside, and these benefits generally outweigh the negatives. If you take precautions and fulfil all prerequisites, we don't believe that there should be any limit placed on your cat.

Important: Cats should be allowed outside, but not before they have been signed off by their veterinarian. A medical professional will be able to tell whether a cat is fit and healthy enough for outdoor adventures, and will give you the go ahead when your kitty is ready.

There are few things cats enjoy more than going outside and rolling around in the sun. © Unsplash/Neil Daftary

Outside cat pros

There are a variety of benefits associated with a cat being allowed to go outside on a regular basis. Different cats need different things, however, so it is worth assessing what the benefits are and weighing them against your personal cons before allowing your kitty to go off on its own. Here are our picks for the biggest pros to letting cats outside: Exercise: When you allow a cat to go outside it will naturally get the exercise it needs, as there are plenty of opportunities for it to climb, run away, and practice its various skills.

When you allow a cat to go outside it will naturally get the exercise it needs, as there are plenty of opportunities for it to climb, run away, and practice its various skills. Instincts and behaviors: Cats will naturally want to do certain things and fulfill certain instincts. By allowing them outside, they will be able to exercise these natural instincts and behaviors.

Cats will naturally want to do certain things and fulfill certain instincts. By allowing them outside, they will be able to exercise these natural instincts and behaviors. Mental health: It is medically proven that outside cats are much happier and less prone to bouts of anxiety than inside cats. They are also far better behaved and less likely to be crazy or naughty.

It is medically proven that outside cats are much happier and less prone to bouts of anxiety than inside cats. They are also far better behaved and less likely to be crazy or naughty. Potty training: Cats that spend lots of time outside will use their litter box a lot less, as they can relieve themselves outside.

Cats that spend lots of time outside will use their litter box a lot less, as they can relieve themselves outside. Less boredom: Indoor cats often end up extremely bored and, as a result, quite neurotic. This is avoided by stimulating your kitty with its own set of adventures. As a result, your cat will also be lower-maintenance.

Indoor cats often end up extremely bored and, as a result, quite neurotic. This is avoided by stimulating your kitty with its own set of adventures. As a result, your cat will also be lower-maintenance. Increase independence: Outside cats are less reliant on their humans and, as a result, less demanding and annoying.

Outside cats are less reliant on their humans and, as a result, less demanding and annoying. Better sleep: Your cat will tire itself out when it goes outside and, as a result, will more reliably sleep through the night. This will have the added impact of being much better for your sleep. So we have established why it is a good idea to let cats outside, but there are a variety of cons and risks associated with it too. A reasonable choice is made by comparing the pros and the cons and drawing your own conclusion.

Outside cat cons

Once you have read through all the pros, it's time to assess the cons. To be honest, there are plenty in this list, too, but we personally don't think that they are a big enough deal to stop letting cats leave the house. Cats naturally spend their time outside, and we feel that it's only fair to let them exercise these behaviors as much as they possibly can. Here are the biggest cons to letting cats outside: Injuries and dangers: When a cat goes outside, it is exposed to more dangers than when they're kept inside. This includes the risk of being hit by a car, getting caught on things, stuck up trees, injured by sharp objects, attacked by a human, or something similar.

When a cat goes outside, it is exposed to more dangers than when they're kept inside. This includes the risk of being hit by a car, getting caught on things, stuck up trees, injured by sharp objects, attacked by a human, or something similar. Health issues: Various diseases are more likely to infect a cat when it goes outside simply because of the cat's proximity to various pathogens. Things like ticks, fleas, and more can transfer and spread quickly if your cat is outside.

Various diseases are more likely to infect a cat when it goes outside simply because of the cat's proximity to various pathogens. Things like ticks, fleas, and more can transfer and spread quickly if your cat is outside. Fights and conflict: Cats will get into conflict with other cats and animals as they are instinctively territorial creatures and naturally quite aggressive. This can lead to injuries as well as disturbances in the neighborhood.

Cats will get into conflict with other cats and animals as they are instinctively territorial creatures and naturally quite aggressive. This can lead to injuries as well as disturbances in the neighborhood. Running away: When an outside cat gets scared, there's a much higher risk of it running away and getting lost.

Predators and prey: Your cat is naturally a predator and will behave as such. It is important that you understand this and are prepared for dead rats and mice to turn up as well as birds and other animals that get in the way of your not-so-kind kitty. While cats who go outside are more prone to some diseases and injuries, and sometimes cat-native animals, they will be much happier and more balanced if they are allowed outside.

How old should cats be to go outside?

Cats love to go outside, and we wouldn't deny them that joy. © Unsplash/Tobias Weinhold Cats can be allowed outside unsupervised once they have been neutered and vaccinated, and are at least 5–6 months old. Kittens should never be allowed outside by themselves, as they are simply not ready to defend themselves adequately. Instead, a cat should be allowed out not only once it is about half a year old, but also once it has been signed off by a medical practitioner. Remember that you are not a vet and, no matter how much experience you have with cats, it is always best to have your kitty physically assessed and signed off before a potentially dangerous decision is made.