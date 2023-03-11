Have you ever wondered what your cat is trying to tell you when it rolls around on the floor? What does this odd body language mean, and why do cats roll around on the floor sometimes?

In this cat guide , TAG24 will feed that curiosity with a little substance. Why do cats roll around on the ground? Why do they lie in dirt, in catnip, or on concrete? Why are cats so lazy? Let's find out!

Our feline friends may be cute, cuddly, and cordial most of the time, but every now and then their behavior becomes more cryptic than Cluedo. If you have ever noticed your cat rolling around on the ground, rubbing itself with dirt and dust, your curiosity may have been triggered.

Cats have a little trouble communicating with humans. The reason is pretty obvious, as they cannot speak our language. Instead, their only potential for communication is through body language. That's why it's important that you pay attention to the way they behave and learn their habits.



If you have ever noticed your cat rolling around on the floor, rubbing up against things and getting all dusty, this little bit of body language is exactly one of these communication strategies. Cats roll on the ground as a way to signal certain things to humans, and also to express certain needs and emotional states.

Here are the six main reasons why a cat might roll on the floor:

Reason 1: Cats roll as a proof of trust

Your cat may roll on the floor because it loves you and wants to signal its affection and trust. The belly of a cat is one of its most sensitive areas and, as a result, it is a sign of affection if your feline friend shows it to you. That does not, however, mean that it will be okay with you touching it there.



Reason 2: Your cat wants to play with you

It is possible that your cat is in a playful mood, and is stretching out and rolling around as an expression of joy, happiness, and pleasure. In young kittens, this behavior can be especially strong, as they are generally more playful. You may notice that your cat likes to lie on its back and play with a toy with its paws.



Reason 3: Rolling helps with grooming

Rolling around on the ground does help with grooming, especially on sandy surfaces, as it can help to rub off the winter coat and shed more fur. It's important to notice when a cat is rolling around for this reason and give it a good brush.



Reason 4: Cats roll around to communicate with other feline friends



Cats will roll around to communicate with other cats. This applies in two vastly different ways: 1) your cat is marking its territory by rubbing against the ground, or 2) your cat is trying to signal an inferior position to another cat, communicating that it doesn't want to fight.



Reason 5: They could be searching for comfort

Perhaps your cat just wants to chill, but can't find the right spot. Maybe it is lying comfortably in the sun, enjoying the warmth, and trying to get into the most pleasurable of positions.



Reason 6: More sinister things, like illness, could be causing discomfort

There are a variety of different diseases and health issues that could cause your cat to roll around on the floor. Less dangerous issues could be a stomach ache or a headache, or a need to scratch due to things like lice or fleas. Either way, it is a good idea to take your cat to the veterinarian if you suspect an illness.

