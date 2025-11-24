Cats rescued from horrific breeder conditions: the next shock follows shortly after
UK - When Hannah came across a suspected cat breeder, her life changed forever. A now-viral video explains the tumultuous time in her life and how everything turned out.
In February of 2025, Hannah first became aware of the suspected backyard cattery because a kitty was found roaming outside her parents' house.
Thanks to his chip, she was able to bring him back, but she soon made a shocking discovery.
When Hannah entered the owner's property, her heart sank: several cats were squatting together in cramped, dirty, and smelly outdoor enclosures.
"I was led out to the garden, which confused me a little until I saw cat enclosures without bedding or warmth. They smelled awful, and the cats were huddled together all sharing one litter tray," she explained to Newsweek.
"I was told they do not breed anymore and that I could take a female at no cost if I wanted, which confused me (but I would soon find out why)."
Hannah was horrified at first, but the images stayed with her.
She returned and decided to rescue Ruby the Bengal cat. On the spot, she was suddenly offered Ruby's daughter Roxy as well.
Hannah took them both home with her, but she would quickly find out why they were given to her for free.
Both Bengal cats fell ill after their rescue – and then another big surprise
In the days that followed, one-year-old Ruby began sneezing blood.
Alas, she was soon diagnosed with cat flu due to her previous poor living conditions.
And that wasn't all – Ruby was pregnant, and she was due to give birth in just a few weeks.
"My heart dropped knowing I couldn’t pass her onto someone else, and I needed to look after her to get her back to health," Hannah said.
Then Roxy, who was only seven months old, became ill as well. She stopped eating, her belly was swollen, and blood was found in her urine. Hannah suspected FIP, or Feline Infectious Peritonitis.
"We went back to the vets, and they told us that, if it was FIP, it’s fatal, and Roxy only had about two weeks left to live," she recounted. "They also wouldn’t treat a cat with FIP because it can cost around £4,000 ($5250) for 84 days of medication."
To complicate things even further, Roxy was also pregnant. There was a chance that the little furry friend would not even survive the birth.
Hannah desperately searched online for help and found someone who still had medication left over from his cat's FIP treatment. The medicine actually worked, and Roxy's condition stabilized.
Roxy gave birth to one kitten, who she raised together with the help of her mom Ruby. A few days later, Ruby also gave birth to three healthy babies of her own.
Today, all of the kittens are doing well, and Hannah documents their development on her TikTok account, @houseofbengalsss.
"All the kittens are now neutered, and the girls were spayed as soon as the kittens were weaned, and they are all spoiled, happy, and they are so gentle and loving," Hannah said.
"We could never be without them and are so grateful to have them now forever."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@houseofbengalsss