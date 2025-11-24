Cats rescued from horrific breeder conditions: the next shock follows shortly after

UK - When Hannah came across a suspected cat breeder, her life changed forever. A now-viral video explains the tumultuous time in her life and how everything turned out.

Just a few days after Hannah adopted the cats, she realized that something was wrong. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@houseofbengalsss

In February of 2025, Hannah first became aware of the suspected backyard cattery because a kitty was found roaming outside her parents' house.

Thanks to his chip, she was able to bring him back, but she soon made a shocking discovery.

When Hannah entered the owner's property, her heart sank: several cats were squatting together in cramped, dirty, and smelly outdoor enclosures.

"I was led out to the garden, which confused me a little until I saw cat enclosures without bedding or warmth. They smelled awful, and the cats were huddled together all sharing one litter tray," she explained to Newsweek.

"I was told they do not breed anymore and that I could take a female at no cost if I wanted, which confused me (but I would soon find out why)."

Hannah was horrified at first, but the images stayed with her.

She returned and decided to rescue Ruby the Bengal cat. On the spot, she was suddenly offered Ruby's daughter Roxy as well.

Hannah took them both home with her, but she would quickly find out why they were given to her for free.