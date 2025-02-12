Cat plays on scratching post, then disaster strikes: "His chonkyness saved him"

Montana - After snatching a toy with his paw, Hamilton the cat fell off the scratching post and his funny mishap caught the attention of many social media onlookers.

In the hilarious clip shared by the animal's owner Maggie on her TikTok channel, Hamilton takes an unfortunate tumble while playing with a ball attached to a scratching post.

The poor kitty lands on a table before running off in embarrassment!

"I hope his birth mother knows she pushed out an idiot, Maggie added to the video as a humorous caption.

Hamilton originally lived with five other cats in a tiny kennel at the shelter until Maggie came along and adopted him.

The young woman immediately fell in love with the sweet cat and spoiled him with toys, treats, and endless affection – but soon realized that he was not the smartest of his kind.

As a result, the clumsy cat is always causing accidents, knocking over objects, or flying off his cat tree.