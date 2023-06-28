Cat seeks revenge on owner in toy-slapping style!

One cat on social media has gone viral after turning the tables on – and quite literally toying with – its owner!

One cat is turning the table on its owner with the help of its cat toy! © Collage: Screenshot/Twitter/@buitengebieden

Cats: they do the darnedest things!

In a video posted on Twitter by @buitengebieden that's been viewed over 21.4 million times, a cat and its owner are seen sitting on a couch.

But instead of the human playing with the cat, the cat opted to turn the tables by trying to motivate its owner to play with the cat toy.

While sitting on the top of the couch, the cat flings its flouncy cat toy in the direction of its owner and waits for him to react.

Then, the moment the person tries to grab the toy, the cat does what many humans do while playing with feline friends by instantly pulling it away from its owner the second they showed any interest.

While some Twitter users find the viral cat video to be in good fun, one social media user shared their concern in the replies: "That’s a particularly wicked cat. And I would be very wary whenever I was at or near the top of the stairwell if he was sharing the house with me."