Cat pulls off decade-long disappearing act – when he's found, the sad truth is revealed

UK - Magic the cat was missing for about 10 years. Then came the surprising call a few months ago : the pet was found, but where had he been?

Magic disappeared about 10 years ago, but his family never stopped looking. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@whore4mybf

The Wells family cat went missing about ten years ago when he was just two years old.

"He was always the sweetest boy," Laura Wells, who was nine when the cat went missing, told Newsweek.

"He loved cuddles, playing with ribbon, and sunbathing in the garden. When he disappeared, we were devastated."

Then, earlier this year, there was finally reason to rejoice: Magic had been found, and his microchip had helped rescuers get in contact with his long-lost family!