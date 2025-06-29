Cat pulls off decade-long disappearing act – when he's found, the sad truth is revealed
UK - Magic the cat was missing for about 10 years. Then came the surprising call a few months ago: the pet was found, but where had he been?
The Wells family cat went missing about ten years ago when he was just two years old.
"He was always the sweetest boy," Laura Wells, who was nine when the cat went missing, told Newsweek.
"He loved cuddles, playing with ribbon, and sunbathing in the garden. When he disappeared, we were devastated."
Then, earlier this year, there was finally reason to rejoice: Magic had been found, and his microchip had helped rescuers get in contact with his long-lost family!
What had happened to Magic the cat?
The cat had likely been stolen, as the family suspected, and was found with 40 other cats that were also in very poor health.
"The first time I saw him I was so consumed by anger because he looked so ill, he was covered in scabs, was clearly malnourished, had lots of fur loss and had black teeth due to not having the right nutrition for years," pet owner Laura was horrified to discover.
"He was so scared when we first walked in and saw him but as soon as he sniffed my hand he calmed down and started purring – I was so shocked he remembered me after all this time!"
After a short settling-in period, it almost felt as if Magic had never been away.
Although his fur is no longer black, the kitty is healthy and happy again with his loving family.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@whore4mybf