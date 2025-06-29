Cat owners baffled by neighbor's noise complaints – then the hilarious truth is revealed

Charleston, South Carolina - Two cat owners were baffled when their downstairs neighbor accused them of repeatedly dropping weights on the floor. What was causing the noise?

Bengal cats are very active and are considered to be playful and inquisitive – as is kitten Cleo, who often jumps from the door frame. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@haimabby

"We were getting complaints that it sounded like a giant weight was being dropped on the floor," reads the video's onscreen text.

"We were so confused until...we realized this is the noise they were talking about."

Abby told Newsweek that they are a very quiet couple, so they were confused when the complaints started.

"We initially joked that our apartment might be haunted," she said.

While the couple pondered how to address the situation, they discovered the source of the strange noises – their playful Bengal cat, Cleo.

Abby shared the moment she caught Cleo in the act, and the video evidence has racked up hundreds of thousands of views.

In the funny clip, Abby is lying in bed while her kitty runs across the top of the bedroom door.

Suddenly, Cleo seems bored with the height and jumps from the door to the floor, where she lands with a thud. The cat's jump causes the door to start swinging until it finally hits the wall.