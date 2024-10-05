Cat's amazingly sweet reaction to owners coming home has TikTok smitten

When Shadow the cat realized that her owners were back home, she immediately jumped off the windowsill and came to meet them. The kitty's adorable behavior triggered numerous emotional reactions on TikTok.

The fact that dogs aren't the only affectionate pets out there is proven by this recording from a pet camera.

In the video, Shadow can be seen making herself comfortable on a windowsill.

When she sees her family outside, however, she meows in disbelief and double-checks to make sure that it really is her humans.

She then jumps off the windowsill and scampers excitedly down the stairs.

"She even does it if one of us is in the house," the black cat's owner told Newsweek.

"She'll run to greet the other. Shadow was definitely a dog in a previous life."