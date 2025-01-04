Cat's hysterical reaction to bath time has TikTok in stitches: "Sing for me!"

Arizona - An adorable cat desperately attempted to make a break for it when bath time rolled around, and the footage has gone viral!

Pet owner Sarah Guzman posted the hilarious recording via TikTok, which she captioned, "For all my cat parents that dread bath time."

In it, her cute cat can be seen meowing dramatically while bathing.

The kitty even tries to climb up the wall to escape the treacherous water.

"I know, I know," Sarah tells the loudly yowling kitty. "Sing for me!"

But the furball doesn't stand a chance and is thoroughly soaped up and scrubbed down by his mistress.

Incidentally, no one really knows why most cats have an aversion to water, but some experts seem to believe that it is in their genes.

Wild cats rarely had access to bodies of water in their natural habitat, which means they had little experience of it.

Some cat breeds – such as the Turkish Van – are known to enjoy swimming and are not afraid of water. It is generally recommended that cats are rarely bathed as they can keep themselves clean, however.