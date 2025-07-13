Jogger stumbles upon adorable kitten in unexpected rescue!
A few days ago, a woman named Kaitlyn set out for a run as she continues her marathon training. Along the way, though, she was stopped by an unexpected sight!
"What do I do?" the young woman asks in the viral TikTok clip, which reveals the adorable kitten she found along the way!
After a few moments, Kaitlyn gently takes the little cat in her arms and looks at him critically.
"I'm just on my run, and I heard this when I was running out," she explains, a little overwhelmed.
Kaitlyn quickly realizes she can't leave the animal behind, so she takes the cat to her husband Devin's car.
When Devin sees his wife's new furry friend, he can only shake his head in disbelief.
But after a few moments, he finds himself searching up collars for the little guy, making it clear this kitty isn't going to be left in the wild!
Sam the cat settles into his new home
So, the couple makes their way to a pet store to pick up a collar and cat food.
When they finally drive home, the cat – now named Sam – falls asleep contentedly in the arms of his new owner.
The next day, Kaitlyn shared an update video of her little friend.
She has already had him checked by a vet and given him a bath. Now, little Sam is slowly settling into his new home.
To make sure that Sam doesn't have any siblings who are still wandering around the forest alone, Kaitlyn jogged back to the place where she found him and searched the area.
Only when she could be sure that there were no more kittens there did she return home, where Sam soon met his siblings – two dogs – and lo and behold, like his owners, he immediately took them to his heart!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@kaitlyncruns