Jogger stumbles upon adorable kitten in unexpected rescue!

A few days ago, a woman named Kaitlyn set out for a run as she continues her marathon training. Along the way, though, she was stopped by an unexpected sight!

A runner named Kaitlyn discovered a helpless baby cat while jogging! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@kaitlyncruns

"What do I do?" the young woman asks in the viral TikTok clip, which reveals the adorable kitten she found along the way!

After a few moments, Kaitlyn gently takes the little cat in her arms and looks at him critically.

"I'm just on my run, and I heard this when I was running out," she explains, a little overwhelmed.

Kaitlyn quickly realizes she can't leave the animal behind, so she takes the cat to her husband Devin's car.

When Devin sees his wife's new furry friend, he can only shake his head in disbelief.

But after a few moments, he finds himself searching up collars for the little guy, making it clear this kitty isn't going to be left in the wild!