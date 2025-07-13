Cat isn't a fan of the new baby, but then suddenly everything changes

When Leslie was pregnant with her daughter, she feared that her cat would hate the newborn. Months later, however, she was (thankfully) proven wrong!

The girl's mother was initially worried that the cat would not be able to cope with the baby. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@littlehearthhouse

But things didn't look so rosy at first. As Leslie tells TikTok, her fears initially seemed to come true after the birth of her daughter.

In her opinion, her black-and-white cat was not at all happy about the newborn's arrival.

But as a few weeks went by and the girl became more and more mobile, something changed between cat and child.

Although the kitty still didn't look so happy about the regular "attacks" by the crawling baby, he didn't defend himself against the sometimes less-than-cautious touches.

On the contrary: despite his grim expression, Leslie's pet proved to be calm and patient with her daughter. Soon, a special friendship emerged!