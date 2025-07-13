Cat isn't a fan of the new baby, but then suddenly everything changes
When Leslie was pregnant with her daughter, she feared that her cat would hate the newborn. Months later, however, she was (thankfully) proven wrong!
But things didn't look so rosy at first. As Leslie tells TikTok, her fears initially seemed to come true after the birth of her daughter.
In her opinion, her black-and-white cat was not at all happy about the newborn's arrival.
But as a few weeks went by and the girl became more and more mobile, something changed between cat and child.
Although the kitty still didn't look so happy about the regular "attacks" by the crawling baby, he didn't defend himself against the sometimes less-than-cautious touches.
On the contrary: despite his grim expression, Leslie's pet proved to be calm and patient with her daughter. Soon, a special friendship emerged!
Cat and baby bring out the best in each other
In another video, the animal can be seen pawing at something in the air above as the baby smiles nearby.
"Thinking about how when I was pregnant I was so anxious my cat would hate her then he was the first thing to make her belly laugh," Leslie writes in her post.
In other clips, you can see how the cat seems to be downright protective of the girl, who is now three years old.
The loyal kitty refuses to leave the side of her best friend, and the child clearly loves her cat beyond measure.
Viewers are certain that the bond between cat and baby is something very special!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@littlehearthhouse