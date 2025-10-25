Cat's "ridiculous" love of nose scratches has Reddit riveted!

Grendel the cat has been making a big splash on Reddit with a video showing just how much he loves having his adorable nose scratched.

Grendel loves to be scratched on the nose, and a video of his owner doing just that has been getting a lot of attention on Reddit.

The clip, captioned "his ridiculous love for nose scratches," shows the 6-year-old fantastic feline purring loudly as his beloved human pets and scratches at his tiny little nose.

"It's the classic story of one nose boop and he was hooked," joked one Reddit user in the comments section of the clip.

"I’ve never seen a cat lose its beans so much to nose pets," marveled another.