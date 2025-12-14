Woman hears her cat meowing – then discovers a surprise under Christmas tree

London, UK - When Keira went looking for her cat Eddie, she suddenly saw double.

The intruder (l.) sits under the Christmas tree while Eddie (r.) watches through the cat flap. © Collage: TikTok/Screenshot/lowkei.ra

Keira was surprised to find a strange kitty had made himself comfortable under her Christmas tree, while Eddie sat confused outside the door.

The cat owner captured the funny moment on her cell phone and shared the clip on TikTok, where it quickly went viral.

In an interview with Newsweek, Keira said she heard her furry friend Eddie meowing and rushed into the living room to see what was going on.

To her surprise, her four-year-old cat was sitting outside the door staring at the Christmas tree through the cat flap.

And that's when Keira spotted the little intruder – an orange cat that looked just like Eddie. He had made himself at home under the Christmas tree!

As Keira told Newsweek, she was completely surprised as to see the strange cat in her house.

"My living room door was shut so I thought it was my cat Eddie trying to come out of the room," Keira explained.

"I’m still confused as why it chose to welcome itself in and just chill under the Christmas tree, and why my other cat was the one outside staring through the cat flap."