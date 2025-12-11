Cat owner wonders what her blind kitty is up to at home: the shocking pet cam footage blows her mind!

Nashville, Tennessee - Anyone who has to leave their pet at home may wonder what their furry friend is up to. This woman will not regret checking to see how her blind cat is doing without her!

Owner Gigi could hardly contain her laughter at the images from the surveillance camera. © Screenshot/TikTok/@littlehammyham

Gigi adopted a cat named Stevie in 2022 when the animal strayed outside her apartment and was obviously in need of help. Ever since, the two have been the best of friends.

So it's no wonder that Gigi wants to make sure that her furry friend is doing well when she can't be with her.

Thanks to so-called "pet cams," the young woman from Nashville can easily drop in on Stevie and her other three pets virtually from time to time.

When she went to check on the blind cat in her absence that day, she discovered the four-legged friend in the hallway.

However, she was not at all prepared for what the furry friend was doing there.

It seemed as if the cat was eagerly awaiting its owner's return... but wait. Something was very wrong with this picture!

Stevie was not sitting facing the door as expected, but motionless with her face to the wall.

As she has no sense of sight at all, the cat was blissfully unaware of the hilarious picture her waiting position made.

"Wall time is very important to her," she writes, half amused, half moved by her video.