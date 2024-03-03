Choking Persian cat ignites firestorm: "This has to stop!"

Sydney, Australia - A cat named Dimples is suffering "all day, every day," according to animal welfare activists. Now, they are stepping in and looking for help to save him.

The Persian cat named Dimples has severe breathing problems due to inhumane breeding, according to the Mini Kitty Commune. © Screenshot/Facebook/The Mini Kitty Commune

The Mini Kitty Commune sent out a call to action on Facebook earlier this week.

"Turn on your sound," their message began in all caps.

They said they had received a purebred Persian cat in "a really rough state," who is continually choking.

"The poor thing’s been bred so badly that it’s like he’s suffocating all day, every day," they wrote.

According to the Australian animal experts, a vet has diagnosed the animal with severe Brachycephalic Airway Syndrome, which means the kitten cannot breathe properly. Dimples' face is flat and misshapen, and he has only a tiny airway to breath through. The caretakers have to be extra careful when giving him food due to the risk of his nostrils becoming completely blocked.

The post's video shows the poor animal's suffering, including his heavy breathing. His tongue does not even fit in his mouth due to his deformity.

The animal rights activists have called for a ban on this type of so-called "cute smooshface breeding" and are raising funds for surgery to expand his breathing.