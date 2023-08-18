Gaza cat café offers "refuge" from suffering for Palestinians

Gaza City, Gaza - A cat café in the Gaza Strip aims to "cheer up" Palestinian residents and offer them a respite from the horrors of daily life in the blockaded territory, its owner said.

Meow Cat Cafe owner Nehma Maabad hopes her business can relieve some of the stress of Palestinians living under the crippling blockade of Gaza. © MOHAMMED ABED / AFP

At the Meow Cat Cafe which opened this week in Gaza City, owner Nehma Maabad set out food for a whole bunch of kittens.



"Cats, for me, are a refuge that relieves me of psychological stress. So I thought of creating a project that combines serving people with something to cheer them up," the 50-year-old said.

Part of the space is kitted out with wooden platforms covered in astroturf for the cats to clamber onto, while feline murals and portraits adorn the walls.

Meow is part of a growing global trend of cat cafés, but the circumstances in Gaza are unique.

The territory has been under a brutal Israeli blockade since 2007 and scars of repeated Israeli attacks on the city are visible everywhere.

Customers pay nearly 10 shekels ($2.65) per hour to play with the cats, which Maabad said covers their food as well as costly vet bills.