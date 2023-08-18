Gaza cat café offers "refuge" from suffering for Palestinians

A cat café in the Gaza Strip aims to "cheer up" Palestinian residents and offer them a respite from the horrors of daily life in the blockaded territory.

Gaza City, Gaza - A cat café in the Gaza Strip aims to "cheer up" Palestinian residents and offer them a respite from the horrors of daily life in the blockaded territory, its owner said.

Meow Cat Cafe owner Nehma Maabad hopes her business can relieve some of the stress of Palestinians living under the crippling blockade of Gaza.
Meow Cat Cafe owner Nehma Maabad hopes her business can relieve some of the stress of Palestinians living under the crippling blockade of Gaza.  © MOHAMMED ABED / AFP

At the Meow Cat Cafe which opened this week in Gaza City, owner Nehma Maabad set out food for a whole bunch of kittens.

"Cats, for me, are a refuge that relieves me of psychological stress. So I thought of creating a project that combines serving people with something to cheer them up," the 50-year-old said.

Part of the space is kitted out with wooden platforms covered in astroturf for the cats to clamber onto, while feline murals and portraits adorn the walls.

Black Cat Appreciation Day: 5 tips for snapping the purr-fect pics
Cat Guide Black Cat Appreciation Day: 5 tips for snapping the purr-fect pics

Meow is part of a growing global trend of cat cafés, but the circumstances in Gaza are unique.

The territory has been under a brutal Israeli blockade since 2007 and scars of repeated Israeli attacks on the city are visible everywhere.

Customers pay nearly 10 shekels ($2.65) per hour to play with the cats, which Maabad said covers their food as well as costly vet bills.

Cats "makes you smile" despite everyday difficulties

Palestinian children play with some of the many kittens that populate Gaza City's new cat café.
Palestinian children play with some of the many kittens that populate Gaza City's new cat café.  © MOHAMMED ABED / AFP

Visiting the café, Manar Abu Samra said it was reasonably priced and she had told her friends and sisters about the new venture.

"The quality of cats here is beautiful and sweet, so it's a wonderful idea – despite its strangeness to society – and when I heard about it, I felt happy," she said.

Pets are rare in Gaza, although cats are ever-present, particularly around the port or fishmongers as they try to paw away some scraps.

Family discovers abandoned dog tied to tree after buying new home
Dogs Family discovers abandoned dog tied to tree after buying new home

Maabad said she had cats at home to bring to Meow, while others came from friends.

"The idea of the café was to have something nice with a cup of coffee," she said.

"A cat that you play with and it makes you smile and forget the pressures of life."

Cover photo: MOHAMMED ABED / AFP

More on Cats: