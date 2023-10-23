"Long live the king": Cats re-enact famous scene from The Lion King

Columbus, Ohio – When two adorable cats decided that it was time to re-enact one of the most iconic scenes from 1994's The Lion King, a new cat meme was born.

This viral TikTok clip turned these cats into legendary movie memes. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@mariahgarrett_

In a now-viral clip, uploaded to TikTok by Mariah Garrett, two cats can be seen on top of a mattress that has been lent up against a wall. When the orange cat reaches the edge, it turns around and slowly begins to lower itself down. Realizing this was not a good idea, it clings on with all its might.



The second cat is following the events closely – and has no intention of helping. Like a first-rate movie villain, the black cat slaps its struggling opponent's paw, causing it to fall into the abyss (or Mariah's bedroom floor)!

What could look like nothing more than normal cat bickering turned into a brilliant film homage, synced up with the music and voices from the classic scene from The Lion King.

