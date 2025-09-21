Mama cat handed abandoned kitten – her reaction moves TikTok to tears
Royal Oak, Michigan - One mama cat's reaction to being handed an abandoned kitten is leaving thousands of TikTok users in floods of tears!
The viral video, which was shared on the TikTok channel @emookitkats, features a black-and-white cat hilariously named Mama Skunk feeding her litter of babies.
That's when a tiny orange kitten that clearly doesn't belong to the family – yet! – is introduced into the picture.
"What do you think about this one? She doesn't look like one of yours. Can she be part of yours?" Mama Skunk's human asks.
At first, the feline seems a little confused. But after a few curious sniffs, she takes the little kitten under her wing and begins grooming and feeding it as if it were one of her own.
"Adding Mama Skunk to the wall of super cat mom's with Harriette, Moggy, Boggle, and all the other amazing cat mom's I've had. Skunk is now a step-mom! One big happy family," reads the caption to the clip, which has racked up over 3.4 million views.
It's actually not too uncommon for mother cats to accept an extra baby.
Cats identify their biological kittens primarily by smell, but their hormonal maternal instinct often leads them to care for orphaned kittens as well.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@emookitkats