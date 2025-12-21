Cat's microchip mystery leaves animal shelter staff speechless in emotional viral video

Okotoks, Canada - A woman was kind enough to bring an emaciated stray cat to the shelter run by Saving Animals Volunteer Endeavor (SAVE). When staff checked her microchip, they were confused – and then shocked.

Katherine the cat had been carrying a secret around with her for eight years. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@saveokotoks

It started with a bit of a false start when the team from Okotoks realized that the microchip wasn't registered, but one of the employees managed to find out that the chip belonged to the Calgary Humane Society.

Finally, one shelter contacted the other and was able to solve the mystery.

Shortly afterwards, everyone was speechless: the cat's name was Katherine, and she had been missing for eight long years!

As the animal shelter staff now also had the contact details of the former owner, they contacted her immediately.

The Canadian soon came by, and the team took the opportunity to film an emotional reunion video.