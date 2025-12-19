"Superhero" vet leaps into action when cat falls from tall cabinet
Nebraska - A normal day working at a vet clinic turned into chaos when a cat took a dive off of a tall cabinet!
In the viral video shared by @completelycatclinic, an employee reacted with lightning speed to catch the cat in mid-air.
The feline named Nellie had made herself comfortable on the shelves of the practice, which specializes exclusively in cats.
During a staff meeting, she apparently wanted to climb down – and lost her grip.
"Luckily, the staff member seen in the video seemingly had superhero senses and was able to catch her and prevent her from falling," employee Shelby Lanning told Newsweek.
What was a pretty shocking moment for TikTok viewers, though, is an almost everyday occurrence for the vet team, as Nellie is known to be a bit of a troublemaker.
The five-year-old Calico cat is considered cheeky, cuddly, and full of personality!
Nellie only recently came to the clinic after her previous owner passed away, prompting a relative to find a safe place for the cat. The practice didn't hesitate and immediately took the kitty in.
Cat rescued by vet employee after daring jump
Thankfully, Nellie hasn't sparked any further panic after her dramatic fall. In fact, she now prefers to sleep somewhere much safer – a file box close to the floor.
As the video went viral, internet users enthusiastically inquired about the daredevil cat, and the clinic has now shared a positive update about Nellie's search for a forever home.
"Because of the traction of the video, Nellie has received a lot of attention for adoption, we received numerous inquiries," Shelby said."In fact, she had a meet and greet yesterday with a potential adopter who saw her video and connected with us on TikTok!"
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@completelycatclinic