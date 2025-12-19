"Superhero" vet leaps into action when cat falls from tall cabinet

Nebraska - A normal day working at a vet clinic turned into chaos when a cat took a dive off of a tall cabinet!

When Nellie the cat suddenly tumbled from the cabinet, a vet employee jumped into action! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@completelycatclinic

In the viral video shared by @completelycatclinic, an employee reacted with lightning speed to catch the cat in mid-air.

The feline named Nellie had made herself comfortable on the shelves of the practice, which specializes exclusively in cats.

During a staff meeting, she apparently wanted to climb down – and lost her grip.

"Luckily, the staff member seen in the video seemingly had superhero senses and was able to catch her and prevent her from falling," employee Shelby Lanning told Newsweek.

What was a pretty shocking moment for TikTok viewers, though, is an almost everyday occurrence for the vet team, as Nellie is known to be a bit of a troublemaker.

The five-year-old Calico cat is considered cheeky, cuddly, and full of personality!

Nellie only recently came to the clinic after her previous owner passed away, prompting a relative to find a safe place for the cat. The practice didn't hesitate and immediately took the kitty in.