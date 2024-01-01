Runaway cat surprises woman with flowers in her window every day!

New Zealand - One woman was delighted to find flowers in her bedroom each day, but it wasn't a secret admirer behind the deliveries – it was a cat !

Fiddy the cat surprises Aalish Elise with flowers each day. © Screenshot/TikTok/aalishelise

When Aalish Elise recently came home from a long day at work, she found a surprise waiting for her within her own four walls: flowers were scattered all over her bedroom.

Who could have wanted to make her so happy?

Completely unsuspecting, the young woman got ready for bed – only to find that she could hardly believe her eyes the next day!

The following morning, she discovered a tiny gray cat at her window with a flower between its teeth.

As it turned out, the young feline had actually been the one to bring her flowers the day before.

In several videos on TikTok, Aalish shared the magical story of how she and Fiddy, as she has since christened the kitty, met.