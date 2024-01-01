Runaway cat surprises woman with flowers in her window every day!
New Zealand - One woman was delighted to find flowers in her bedroom each day, but it wasn't a secret admirer behind the deliveries – it was a cat!
When Aalish Elise recently came home from a long day at work, she found a surprise waiting for her within her own four walls: flowers were scattered all over her bedroom.
Who could have wanted to make her so happy?
Completely unsuspecting, the young woman got ready for bed – only to find that she could hardly believe her eyes the next day!
The following morning, she discovered a tiny gray cat at her window with a flower between its teeth.
As it turned out, the young feline had actually been the one to bring her flowers the day before.
In several videos on TikTok, Aalish shared the magical story of how she and Fiddy, as she has since christened the kitty, met.
Fiddy the cat delivers daily flower surprises
"She had fleas and worms, so I took her to the vets," Aalish explained, adding that she eventually tried everything to track down Fiddy's real owner.
When she finally did, she was heartbroken.
As Aalish found out after a few weeks –during which she continued to receive flowers every day – Fiddy was not doing very well in her home. That was probably why she had run away from there.
The young woman did not want to reveal exactly what had happened, but this much: Fiddy's family was overjoyed when Aalish contacted them and agreed to give the cat a new home.
Since then, the two ladies have simply been inseparable.
And the best thing is that Fiddy still brings her new owner flowers by her bedside – at least one every day, with Aalish revealing that she's even gotten around ten or eleven in a single day before.
