Stray cat rescued from freezing cold – and her reaction has TikTok in tears!

Florida - A couple in Florida has warmed hearts on TikTok by sharing their story of providing a safe haven for a stray cat left out in the freezing cold.

A couple in Florida has warmed hearts on TikTok by sharing their story of providing a safe haven for a stray cat left out in the freezing cold. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@jenna.dayyy

When the usually sunny state of Florida was recently hit by freezing temperatures and snow, authorities urged residents to take precautions for themselves and their pets.

At that moment, Jenna Day and her partner saw a stray cat from the neighborhood on their patio, and she seemed to be visibly freezing.

So, they quickly decided to give the animal a warm home until the cold weather had passed.

They brought the cat inside, where she soon snuggled up with them on the couch.

In a viral clip posted on Jenna's TikTok page, the cat is seen relaxing in a sea of blankets.

To make sure the kitten was comfortable, Jenna and her boyfriend stroked her again and again.

Days later, it turned out that no owner could be found for the animal, so the couple then made a crucial decision.