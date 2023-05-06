Three TikTok clips that prove cats rule the internet

Cats, TikTok, and laughter - what could be better? Get ready to LOL with these three TikTok videos featuring feline companions who are anything but ordinary!

These three hilarious cat videos have taken over TikTok and we're not complaining! © Collage: TikTok/Screenshot/@lyssielooloo/@manzidwxrk/@tonystark_thoradventures If you're looking for some entertainment that will have you feline good, then look no further! These three cats on TikTok have purr-fectly hilarious personalities that users can't get enough of. Cats are notorious for being unpredictable and crazy, which is why they have become a favorite subject on social media, and these videos definitely prove it. Dog Guide Wet vs. dry dog food: What is the best dog food? So, without further ado, let's get started!

Scaredy-cat surprise!

This TikTok clip by creator @lyssielooloo shows an owner walking through her house when her adorable kitty jumps out from behind a plant, giving her a good "scare." The creator starts out the video by saying, "My cats' the most predictable cat in the world episode one." "I have no clue where Junie is. I've been looking for her all day, I have no idea where she is and I would be so shocked if she just jumped at me," she says sarcastically as the cat jumps out from being the potted plant. Prepare to be spooked:

Feline claps back at owner

Check out this purrfect harmony! The video posted by @manzidwxrk features a cat joining in with his owner's mocking, letting out violent meows that had the owner dying with laughter.

From the way the cat looks at his owner with displeasure, you can definitely tell he wasn't enjoying the duet. What do you think?

Brave cat rides like a pro

Move over cowboys, this cat-horse duo is taking over the Wild West! This video by @tonystark_thoradventures shows a cat casually taking a ride on her horse pal without much hesitation.

The way the two are comfortable with each other shows how incredibly loving animals can be. With over 3.2 million likes, TikTok viewers couldn't get enough of this hysterical friendship. Saddle up for this adorable video: