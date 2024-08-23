Unusual "bullycat" breed sparks outrage among animal rights activists

London, UK - After the American XL Bully dog was banned in the UK, its cat counterpart – so-called "bullycats" – is now being targeted by animal rights activists!

Since February, XL Bullies are no longer allowed to be kept in England and Wales after several violent attacks by the hybrid dog breed.

Bullycats, however, are still permitted.

After all, the cat breed poses no danger to humans, but keeping them is anything but uncontroversial, as the animals are bred to look as similar as possible to the XL Bully – and this can sometimes be a torture for the Sphinx-like cats.

At least, that's what the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) believes.

According to The Independent, animal welfare campaigners said that bullycats are likely to suffer serious health problems.



"We understand that their emerging presence on social media may fuel a demand for these kinds of cats but we would urge fellow cat lovers to consider adopting the many rescue cats in our care instead of buying from a breeder," said an RSPCA spokesperson.

"We would also urge breeders to prioritise the health and welfare of any animal over the way they look."