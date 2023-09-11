Watch Tuxedo the cat grow up in paw-some viral TikTok time-lapse!

Germany - Self-described "catographer" Nils Jacobi recently embarked on a photo project to document a black-and-white kitten named Tuxedo growing up via a spectacular time-lapse.

Photographer Nils Jacobi has taken stock image photos like this one and helped another black-and-white cat named Tuxedo go viral with a clever time-lapse. © Unsplash/Paul Hanaoka

From the time that Tuxedo was five days old, Jacobi took diligent snapshots of the kitten every few days.

The photographer aligned the pictures by matching up Tuxedo’s head to mesmerizing effect in a series of now viral time-lapse film shorts.

Since starting professional photography in 2011, Jacobi has gone viral many times for his creative pictures and has amassed 4.3 million followers on TikTok.