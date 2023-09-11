Watch Tuxedo the cat grow up in paw-some viral TikTok time-lapse!
Germany - Self-described "catographer" Nils Jacobi recently embarked on a photo project to document a black-and-white kitten named Tuxedo growing up via a spectacular time-lapse.
From the time that Tuxedo was five days old, Jacobi took diligent snapshots of the kitten every few days.
The photographer aligned the pictures by matching up Tuxedo’s head to mesmerizing effect in a series of now viral time-lapse film shorts.
Since starting professional photography in 2011, Jacobi has gone viral many times for his creative pictures and has amassed 4.3 million followers on TikTok.
Who is viral cat photographer Nils Jacobi?
Germany-based photographer Nils Jacobi is known for his stunning cat photography, videography, and quirky compositions.
Though he's an accomplished stock image photographer, he also works for companies and occasionally takes on more artistic projects – all involving cats!
"I had a studio for a few years and mainly photographed people," he told PetaPixel. "When I realized that my cat photos, which I posted in between, got way more likes than my other photos, I put my focus on it."
"Since I preferred to work with animals rather than human models anyway, it became a passion."
Will Jacobi continue to tell Tuxedo's story?
Jacobi followed Tuxedo’s growth until his 95th day.
That was when, in a bittersweet development, the cat found a forever home hundreds of miles away from Jacobi.
Jacobi hopes to keep the project going in the future by documenting the lives of Tuxedo’s litter-mates, adopted by families located closer to his studio in Germany.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Paul Hanaoka