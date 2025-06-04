Woman is horrified when her two cats suddenly turn yellow – what happened?
A cat owner was very worried when her animals came to her in the morning with yellow-colored fur. Horrified, she took photos and asked for advice on Reddit.
"woke up this morning to two of my cats all bright yellow in the face/neck area. the first cat's bed is also coloured where he lays his head," she wrote in the "CAT HELP" forum recently.
"we do have two bouquets but we've had them for almost a week and this is new and i don't know if they could be causing it. is this potentially dangerous? thanks in advance lol."
Seven pictures show the yellow-colored kitties, as well as a picture of one of the bouquets of flowers.
Since then, the post has generated lively discussion on Reddit, with more than 1,100 comments in the first eleven days.
Even Newsweek wanted to find out more and has now contacted animal expert Dr. Maggie Placer, who immediately issued a warning to the public.
Expert weighs in on whether lilies are toxic to cats
The yellow-colored fur could be due to lily pollen in the flower bouquets.
The problem in this case: "All parts of the lily plant are toxic, with the flowers being the most dangerous," she explained.
"Untreated lily intoxication can cause kidney failure within 12 to 36 hours of exposure and death within a few days," Placer added.
Fortunately, it didn't come to that, as the owner of the two animal patients has since given the all-clear on Reddit.
She had taken both pets to the vet in good time, and had "definitely learned" a lesson from the experience.
"Thanks to everyone who said kind words and genuinely wanted to help, I love my cats and have had cats my whole life," she wrote on Reddit.
"I like to think I'm a pretty great pet parent and this is my first oversight ever, though it's a pretty huge one."
