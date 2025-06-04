Woman is horrified when her two cats suddenly turn yellow – what happened?

A cat owner was very worried when her animals came to her in the morning with yellow-colored fur. Horrified, she took photos and asked for advice on Reddit.

The concerned user shared pictures of her yellow-colored cats on Reddit. © Collage: Screenshots/Reddit/u/vvleo

"woke up this morning to two of my cats all bright yellow in the face/neck area. the first cat's bed is also coloured where he lays his head," she wrote in the "CAT HELP" forum recently.

"we do have two bouquets but we've had them for almost a week and this is new and i don't know if they could be causing it. is this potentially dangerous? thanks in advance lol."

Seven pictures show the yellow-colored kitties, as well as a picture of one of the bouquets of flowers.

Since then, the post has generated lively discussion on Reddit, with more than 1,100 comments in the first eleven days.

Even Newsweek wanted to find out more and has now contacted animal expert Dr. Maggie Placer, who immediately issued a warning to the public.