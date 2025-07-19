Woman is shocked by her cat's odd reaction to the brand new kitten!

Florida - Haley recently dared to introduce her cat , Sweetie, to Butters the kitten. Although she worried that her pet might not accept the new arrival, she was caught off guard by Sweetie's (ahem) sweet response!

Haley worried that her cat might not accept the new arrival, but she was caught off guard by Sweetie's response! © Screenshot/Reddit/u/Failurem00n

The cat's first reaction to Butters was neither hostile nor friendly, but highly frightened.

For days, the cat only observed the young animal from a safe distance.

It was only when the baby was distracted and playing with something that Sweetie dared to approach him for a brief moment.

But after a few more days, the mood suddenly took an extreme turn.

"[Sweetie] started bathing him, playing with him – he even tried to nurse on her," Haley told Newsweek. "Now they're inseparable!"

What happened soon after not only melted her owner's heart, but also that of many others.