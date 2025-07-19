Woman is shocked by her cat's odd reaction to the brand new kitten!

Haley recently introduced her cat to a new kitten. She worried her pet might not accept the new arrival, but she was caught off guard by what happened next!

By Christian Norm

Florida - Haley recently dared to introduce her cat, Sweetie, to Butters the kitten. Although she worried that her pet might not accept the new arrival, she was caught off guard by Sweetie's (ahem) sweet response!

The cat's first reaction to Butters was neither hostile nor friendly, but highly frightened.

For days, the cat only observed the young animal from a safe distance.

It was only when the baby was distracted and playing with something that Sweetie dared to approach him for a brief moment.

But after a few more days, the mood suddenly took an extreme turn.

"[Sweetie] started bathing him, playing with him – he even tried to nurse on her," Haley told Newsweek. "Now they're inseparable!"

What happened soon after not only melted her owner's heart, but also that of many others.

Butters the cat gets up close and personal with Sweetie.
Butters the cat gets up close and personal with Sweetie.  © Screenshot/Reddit/u/Failurem00n

Cat besties go viral on Reddit

It's clear to see that the cats are now best friends.
It's clear to see that the cats are now best friends.  © Screenshot/Reddit/u/Failurem00n

Haley recently posted recent photos of the unlikely cats on Reddit, which went viral.

In the pictures, it's clear to see that the felines are best friends.

"He copies all of her behaviors, she's really been teaching him how to be a house cat," said the proud owner.

In the end, Haley's wish for the cats to get along came true after all, but she could have made the introduction a little smoother.

Cat behavior expert Pam Johnson-Bennett told Newsweek that it's advisable to keep the felines in separate rooms at first, and then gradually introduce them – by letting them sniff each other's blankets, for example.

Fortunately, cats Sweetie and Butters came around to one another in the end!
Fortunately, cats Sweetie and Butters came around to one another in the end!  © Screenshot/Reddit/u/Failurem00n

Slow introductions are generally considered the safest option for cats. Fortunately, Sweetie and Butters came around to one another in the end!

