Poor kitten found with head caught in a broken glass jar – can rescuers help him in time?

Ohio - A scared little kitten was discovered with a broken glass jar around its neck, a terrible sight that shocked animal shelter staff.

To remove the dangerous glass, Luigi the cat had to be put to sleep for a short time. © Collage: Screenshots/Humane Society of Richland County

The little cat, who would later be named Luigi, lived with his siblings in an abandoned garage and was regularly fed by a local resident.

One day, the man went to bring food over again, but he was speechless when he saw the kitten.

Luigi had a piece of glass on his head, which severely restricted his ability to eat.

The resident took the stray cat to the local animal shelter, where the staff were also horrified.

Luckily, veterinarians were able to carefully remove the sharp glass under anesthesia.

The Humane Society of Richland County told Newsweek that Luigi the cat has since recovered very nicely from the ordeal.

At the same time, the animal rights activists appealed for cans and bottles to always be disposed of safely, as animals could otherwise seriously injure themselves.