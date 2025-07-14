Poor kitten found with head caught in a broken glass jar – can rescuers help him in time?

A poor little orange kitten was discovered with a broken glass jar around its neck, a terrible sight that shocked animal shelter staff.

By Benjamin Richter, Steffi Feldman

Ohio - A scared little kitten was discovered with a broken glass jar around its neck, a terrible sight that shocked animal shelter staff.

To remove the dangerous glass, Luigi the cat had to be put to sleep for a short time.
To remove the dangerous glass, Luigi the cat had to be put to sleep for a short time.  © Collage: Screenshots/Humane Society of Richland County

The little cat, who would later be named Luigi, lived with his siblings in an abandoned garage and was regularly fed by a local resident.

One day, the man went to bring food over again, but he was speechless when he saw the kitten.

Luigi had a piece of glass on his head, which severely restricted his ability to eat.

Paralyzed Dachshund is adorably excited to go for a stroll in sweet viral video
Dogs Paralyzed Dachshund is adorably excited to go for a stroll in sweet viral video
Cat isn't a fan of the new baby, but then suddenly everything changes
Cats Cat isn't a fan of the new baby, but then suddenly everything changes

The resident took the stray cat to the local animal shelter, where the staff were also horrified.

Luckily, veterinarians were able to carefully remove the sharp glass under anesthesia.

The Humane Society of Richland County told Newsweek that Luigi the cat has since recovered very nicely from the ordeal.

At the same time, the animal rights activists appealed for cans and bottles to always be disposed of safely, as animals could otherwise seriously injure themselves.

Luigi the cat was found with a half-broken piece of glass stick on his neck.
Luigi the cat was found with a half-broken piece of glass stick on his neck.  © Humane Society of Richland County

In the meantime, the little cat has become very trusting of people and is therefore ready to be rehomed.

The staff at the animal shelter in Ohio are now hoping to find a loving home for Luigi.

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Humane Society of Richland County

More on Cats: