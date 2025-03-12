Woman reunites with lost cat two months after the LA wildfires separated them and TikTokers are weeping

Los Angeles, California - The raging wildfires in Los Angeles and throughout Southern California earlier this year were merciless. Thousands lost their homes and at least 29 people died. Animals were particularly vulnerable to the flames, including Aggie the cat , who disappeared in the midst of the fires.

Aggie the cat disappeared during the raging forest fires in Los Angeles. Her chances of survival seemed slim, but then a small miracle took place! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@carolynkiefer1

Aggie's chances of survival seemed extremely slim, but two months later a small miracle occurred!

82-year-old Katherine Kiefer not only lost her home in the Palisades Fire, but also her cat – at least temporarily.

For two months, the Maine Coon was believed to be forever lost.

Months later, the kitty was finally found wandering around on her old street. A microchip soon helped rescuers locate her worried owner.

"She lived in the ashes and ruins for two months, always staying close to home," wrote Katherine's daughter Carolyn in a viral TikTok video showing her mother's emotional reunion with Aggie.

With tears in her eyes, she took the still visibly burned and matted cat into her arms.

"We could [not] be more grateful to the Westside Animal Shelter," Carolyn added. "Never lose hope."