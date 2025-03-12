Woman reunites with lost cat two months after the LA wildfires separated them and TikTokers are weeping
Los Angeles, California - The raging wildfires in Los Angeles and throughout Southern California earlier this year were merciless. Thousands lost their homes and at least 29 people died. Animals were particularly vulnerable to the flames, including Aggie the cat, who disappeared in the midst of the fires.
Aggie's chances of survival seemed extremely slim, but two months later a small miracle occurred!
82-year-old Katherine Kiefer not only lost her home in the Palisades Fire, but also her cat – at least temporarily.
For two months, the Maine Coon was believed to be forever lost.
Months later, the kitty was finally found wandering around on her old street. A microchip soon helped rescuers locate her worried owner.
"She lived in the ashes and ruins for two months, always staying close to home," wrote Katherine's daughter Carolyn in a viral TikTok video showing her mother's emotional reunion with Aggie.
With tears in her eyes, she took the still visibly burned and matted cat into her arms.
"We could [not] be more grateful to the Westside Animal Shelter," Carolyn added. "Never lose hope."
Aggie the cat still has a long way to go in her road to recovery
"I didn’t think I’d ever see her again," the 82-year-old told Fox11.
"There’s just such a connection, it’s sort of like you have with your children. She really means... I don’t want to say 'everything,' but that’s the only word that comes to mind."
But the malnourished cat still has a long road to recovery ahead of her, and has been receiving multiple blood transfusions.
"I just didn’t think I’d ever really get past losing her," the cat owner said.
"That cat really has nine lives… Just don’t give up hope. Don’t underestimate cats."
A GoFundMe page has been set up for all the expensive treatments that are now pending, and tens of thousands of dollars have already been donated to Aggie's recovery fund.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@carolynkiefer1