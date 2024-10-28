"World's fattest cat" is dead – but how much did he weigh?

Perm, Russia - "Kroshik" (translation: "crumb") the cat weighed a whopping 17 kilograms (about 37 lbs) before his passing at the age of 12.

The sad news was shared on Instagram by the Matroskin cat rehabilitation center in Perm, Russia.

Kroshik – aka "the world's fattest cat" – most likely became obese because he lived in the basement of a hospital for a long time and was fed unhealthy food such as cookies and soup by various staff and patients.

At some point, the overweight stray cat ended up at the animal shelter where staff recognized the problem and found the animal a place in a rehabilitation clinic.

There, the animal keepers and vets put together a strict diet plan and prescribed lots of exercise and massage sessions.

Initially, they found success! Kroshik lost three kilos (about 7 lbs) after just a few weeks and weighed in at just under 14 kilos (about 31 lbs).

So how did the kitty's health take such a tragic turn?