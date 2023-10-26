You'll never believe what happens to this cat when his owner turns the house lights blue!

Arkansas - This TikTok user's cat isn't normally friendly or affectionate – until the owner turns all of the lights in the room blue! Then, something truly amazing happens.

TikTok user @insideoutdogtraining posted a video of his cat's astounding behavioral transformation on Monday, October 25. "TikTok told me that cats see different in blue light," the user says at the beginning of the video.

To test the truth of the claim, he decided to give it a try with the color-changing lights in his home.

The result? To TikTok's astonishment, his normally standoffish kitty does a full 180 in terms of temperament!

Before the light changes, the cat looks like he is trying to leave the room. As soon as the owner tells Alexa to turn the lights blue, however, the animal scampers over to his human begging for pets. The cat even licks the man's hand!

The cat owner is surprised, and becomes even more shocked when the cat presents his belly for more pets – something that has apparently never happened before for this cat dad! The caption "He always claws my hand if I touch his belly" flashes across the screen at that point in the video.

"I think you do like the blue lights, huh?" the man says to his suddenly cuddly cat.

So, what's the deal? Why would blue lights cause such a difference in a cat's behavior?

