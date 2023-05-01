Crocodile discovered in backyard, over 1,000 miles from natural habitat!

Umina, Australia - A freshwater crocodile was recovered from a backyard in the Australian state of New South Wales, some 1,500 miles away from its closest normal habitat!

The female crocodile was rescued by Australian Reptile Park staff from a backyard in the area of Umina beach, in the Central Coast region north of Sydney, the park said in an Instagram post on Monday.



"The female freshwater crocodile is one meter [3.2 feet] long, is estimated to be between 8-10 years old and appeared to be in good health," the park said.

"However, it is believed that the crocodile was being kept illegally as a pet, as freshwater crocodiles are not native to the Central Coast region."

Freshwater crocodiles, or "freshies" as they are commonly referred to, are endemic to Australia and occur in inland waters of the country's north.

According to local media, they are usually found some 1,500 miles north of where the female was found in Umina.