100 dogs run wild in shopping center after pet café "prison break!"

Shenzhen, China - One hundred dogs recently caused an adorable commotion among visitors and staff of a Chinese shopping center.

The dogs frolicked around in the Chinese shopping center! © Screenshot/X/@WeeliyumF

The pups escaped from a pet café in the Chinese city of Shenzhen.

Per Fox News, a hundred huskies seized the opportunity and ran out through a door that had been accidentally left open.

A video of the scene, which was shared all over social media, shows the dogs excitedly sniffing all over the shopping center.

Reportedly, some of the escaped puppers paid a visit to other stores.

A few were bold enough to steal food from unsuspecting mall bystanders!