100 dogs run wild in shopping center after pet café "prison break!"
Shenzhen, China - One hundred dogs recently caused an adorable commotion among visitors and staff of a Chinese shopping center.
The pups escaped from a pet café in the Chinese city of Shenzhen.
Per Fox News, a hundred huskies seized the opportunity and ran out through a door that had been accidentally left open.
A video of the scene, which was shared all over social media, shows the dogs excitedly sniffing all over the shopping center.
Reportedly, some of the escaped puppers paid a visit to other stores.
A few were bold enough to steal food from unsuspecting mall bystanders!
Escaped huskies were lured home with chicken bones
After an hour of chaos, the staff of the animal café finally managed to recapture their animal inventory – with a few exceptions.
Chicken bones were reportedly used as a lure.
After some semblance of calm was restored, the café apologized to the shopping center's customers and offered compensation.
No one was injured, however, and many of the patrons likely enjoyed the experience!
Pet cafés and restaurants are booming worldwide, but these adorable establishments are particularly popular in Asia.
Have you ever been to a pet café?
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/X/@WeeliyumF