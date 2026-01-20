Abandoned dogs spotted in rough shape next to a road – can rescuers help them before it's too late?
California - The tragic fate of these street dogs broke the heart of even seasoned animal rights activist Suzette Hall. Here's their story.
According to a viral Instagram post, the pups were simply abandoned on the side of the road – and they hadn't known what to do with themselves since.
"Four babies, clinging to each other, staying in the same spot because that was all they knew," Hall wrote.
Although many people came by and tried to help them, the four-legged friends were so frightened that they wouldn't let anyone get close.
"Sadly, some people began chasing them, which only pushed them into the street. They were nearly hit by cars," Hall added.
So it's no wonder that Hall set off as soon as she heard about the poor dogs – but when she arrived at the scene, she felt her heart sink.
Are the abandoned street dogs finally safe?
"They were matted, filthy, and smelled like they hadn’t had a bath in forever. One of them is hugely pregnant," the rescuer recounted.
Hall immediately began to set up her trap and lure the animals, who had already started digging in the garbage due to their hunger.
"One baby went into the trap quickly. The others took time," Hall recalls.
But with a lot of patience, she eventually managed to get all the furry friends into the cage.
"One by one, we got slip leads on them. One by one, they were safe," she said.
Now it's up to Hall to find a new forever home for her charges, a task she is only too happy to take on.
"Poor, precious babies. I looked at them and promised, We will figure it all out. We will get you everything you need," she told the animals.
"You are loved. You are not forgotten. You are rescued."
Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/@logans_legacy29