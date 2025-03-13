Adorably miffed Husky dog is "really taking it personally" after owner pretends to steal his bed

North the Husky dog is a star "pupfulencer" on TikTok. The young pooch seems to have endless energy – and his master sure feels it, as this viral video shows!

North the Husky dog first went viral online when he was just a few months old after his owners recorded his first meetings with other cats and dogs.

A new video in which the Husky can be seen alongside his master for the first time is also currently collecting plenty of views on his TikTok channel.

"My Dog Doesn't Like Me Stealing His Bed," reads the viral video's caption.

This is an understatement given how the North reacts when his human cheekily makes himself comfortable in the dog's bed!

The dog runs around his owner like crazy, and the man has to protect himself as his Husky playfully jumps on him.

"Their extreme fun equals you need to protect your eyes, ears, and all internal organs," commented one TikToker user as another jokingly said, "I'm so happy you survived that savage attack."