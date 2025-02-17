Husky puppy meets kitten for the first time in insanely cute footage

North the Husky dog 's first time meeting a cat has gone viral on TikTok. But do the animals get along with one another?

Several new videos of the friendly blue-eyed puppy were recently uploaded to TikTok, with his owners keeping a close eye on him as he made contact with the family kitten for the first time.

The sight of the duo is melting hearts all over the web.

At first, the two cautiously sniff each other.

North seems to be very interested in the kitten – luckily, the feeling is mutual!

In the clips uploaded at the end of January and the beginning of February, you can see that the animals are likely to get along well.

After a short time, they start to play.

Every now and then, North suddenly gently nips the kitty on the neck. But there's no need to worry – as every dog owner knows, such tiny bites are just done during playtime and don't actually hurt.