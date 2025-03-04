Baby is starstruck meeting a dog for the first time, but TikTok users are worried

Texas - Gracie wasn't sure if her dog was ready to meet her baby for the first time, and the seemingly cute encounter sparked a discussion among viewers.

The little dog's body language was interpreted differently by the users. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@gracie.boettcher

The 23-year-old mother from Texas showed her baby's very first encounter with her pug Mia.

Numerous viewers took a close look at the interaction and tried to analyze the dog's body language.

In the video, Gracie's daughter reacts very open-heartedly and hugs the little pug.

Shortly afterward, the dog slides a little to the side, and the hug ends.

"She is a great family dog and is very tolerant of the baby hugs and leans," Gracie told Newsweek.

However, some users had a very different take on the short clip and voiced their concerns in the comments.