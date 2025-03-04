Baby is starstruck meeting a dog for the first time, but TikTok users are worried
Texas - Gracie wasn't sure if her dog was ready to meet her baby for the first time, and the seemingly cute encounter sparked a discussion among viewers.
The 23-year-old mother from Texas showed her baby's very first encounter with her pug Mia.
Numerous viewers took a close look at the interaction and tried to analyze the dog's body language.
In the video, Gracie's daughter reacts very open-heartedly and hugs the little pug.
Shortly afterward, the dog slides a little to the side, and the hug ends.
"She is a great family dog and is very tolerant of the baby hugs and leans," Gracie told Newsweek.
However, some users had a very different take on the short clip and voiced their concerns in the comments.
Young mother reacts to criticism from TikTok viewers
"That dog is showing clear signs of discomfort," wrote one user.
Another added, "[The] dog looks a little confused, but I think some of these comments are excessive … and probably coming from people who have never been around a baby? This is a very gentle exchange both ways."
"Mia will walk away if she's uncomfortable, so she really enjoys the company if she's sticking around," Gracie clarified to TikTok users.
"I think most people just jump to conclusions. It's simply a sweet video of a baby hugging a pug who has pug eyes. Nothing more, nothing less."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@gracie.boettcher