Woman found dead in hoarder house – along with over 100 highly neglected dogs

Brooklyn, New York - An elderly woman was recently discovered dead in New York City . Next to her lifeless body were over 100 dogs , many of them severely neglected , who apparently lived with the deceased.

An elderly woman has been discovered dead in New York City. Next to her lifeless body were over 100 dogs, many of them severely neglected, who apparently lived with the deceased. © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts of Dutchess County - CARE of DC

According to a report by the New York Post, even more pups were discovered later on.

A total of 115 dogs were found, five of which were already dead. Most of them were terrier mixes.

"These dogs were found living in truly unimaginable conditions: crammed into filth, severely neglected, many covered in feces, urine, and painfully matted fur," the shelter wrote in a Facebook post.

"Some were so weak they could barely stand. Among them were everything from fragile newborn puppies to extremely elderly seniors."

In addition, many of the dogs had apparently bred with each other, so there were some puppies present.

The dogs were taken care of in the shelter, and their feces-caked coats were shaved – some of the animals were anaesthetized due to the pain they were in.

According to ABC, the 73-year-old woman was discovered dead in a house in Brooklyn where she lived with her sister without electricity.