Husky dog is depressed – when her owners find out why, their hearts break

A young couple was very worried because their Husky dog seemed to be depressed, but it soon became clear what the cause of her melancholy was.

In a viral post explaining the situation, the little white Husky can be seen holding a toy in her mouth, lying on the floor with a sad look on her face, and cuddling up to cushions or people.

"She had so much love to give... She needed someone who spoke pup and not just human language," the owner wrote about the heartbreaking images.

"Always curled up in her little husky ball. Lower energy levels. She was so happy but something felt missing," they added.

"It was so calm all the time... a little too calm. It was like she was waiting for a buddy to enjoy her loving home with."

Once Diana and her boyfriend realized that Mera seemed to want a doggy playmate, they sprang into action!

On Christmas, Milo moved into the couple's home.

"We weren't looking officially... But he found us... His first adoption fell through and it was truly just meant to be," Diana wrote in her post.