Dog abandoned in dumpster breaks hearts online: "It was so hot in there"

St. Louis, Missouri - When a sweet dog was abandoned in a dumpster like garbage, her rescuers can only describe the act as "frustrating and disgusting."

Malea the dog was lucky that a passerby noticed a woman throwing the pup into the trash. The witness quickly alerted the animal welfare workers from a local organization, Stray Rescue of St. Louis.

The rescuers jumped into action and, though they had already been prepared for the situation by the eyewitness, the image they were presented with on the spot was hard to bear.

"We tried to hold back tears but this really choked us up," the animal rights activists wrote on Instagram. "She’s perfect in every way. She is not trash."

Malea had been carelessly dumped somewhere on the side of a road in a dirty garbage can – and the rescuers from the animal welfare organization had arrived just in time.

"It was so hot in there, we're thankful she didn't pass out," reads the Instagram post.