Dog abandoned in dumpster breaks hearts online: "It was so hot in there"
St. Louis, Missouri - When a sweet dog was abandoned in a dumpster like garbage, her rescuers can only describe the act as "frustrating and disgusting."
Malea the dog was lucky that a passerby noticed a woman throwing the pup into the trash. The witness quickly alerted the animal welfare workers from a local organization, Stray Rescue of St. Louis.
The rescuers jumped into action and, though they had already been prepared for the situation by the eyewitness, the image they were presented with on the spot was hard to bear.
"We tried to hold back tears but this really choked us up," the animal rights activists wrote on Instagram. "She’s perfect in every way. She is not trash."
Malea had been carelessly dumped somewhere on the side of a road in a dirty garbage can – and the rescuers from the animal welfare organization had arrived just in time.
"It was so hot in there, we're thankful she didn't pass out," reads the Instagram post.
Animal shelter has no place for Malea the pit bull
The dog was visibly relieved when she realized that the strangers who climbed into the container with her had good intentions.
The pit bull mix wagged her tail joyfully as a staff member from the Stray Rescue of St. Louis carefully put a leash around her and freed her from her predicament.
But after Malea was finally rescued from the dumpster, there was another problem.
"We’re heading back to a full shelter now with not a single open spot to put her," the rescuers sadly explained on Instagram.
For this reason, the organization is now desperately looking for a foster family that can take in the adorable doggo until an adoption comes through.
If the video is any indication, Malea seems like a cheerful and affectionate girl that any prospective pet owner would be lucky to have!
Those interested in adopting Malea can sign up directly through the organization's website. "You will be her hero, and ours," reads the post.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/@strayrescuestl