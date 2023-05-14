Dog always sits next to toddler's car seat – and the reason has the internet saying "Aw!"
Chicago, Illinois - A viral clip of a golden retriever sitting as close as he can to a toddler's car seat has the internet saying "Aw!"
It seems this dog is all about getting some love from his favorite little human.
A golden retriever named Palmer and a little boy named Ford have been as thick as thieves since the day they met.
But their relationship and the cute turns it takes never ceases to amaze Ford's mom.
A clip she captured featuring the two cuties has gone super viral on both Instagram and TikTok.
The subtitles in the clip set the scene: "Couldn't figure out why Palmer insisted on sitting right next to the car seat..."
A few seconds in, a little kid's hand appears on the back of the golden's neck and scratches away. This pooch clearly wants to be close to his little human for the great neck pets.
Ford and Palmer's mom wasn't the only one who thought the situation was adorable – users were all about it. The clip boasts 2.7 million views on TikTok and more than 530,000 likes. The comments section is full of "Aws" and heart emojis.
Dogs can do wonders for kids
According to a recent study, children who interact with dogs experience "an array of benefits such as increased physical activities, a reduction of stress, and the development of empathy."
The study noted that sometimes kids who are around dogs can have some negative experiences, like dog bites or dog-related illnesses. But overall, the positives outweighed the negative.
The relationship between toddler Ford and the golden retriever is more than just sweet, it may have long-term benefits for this little human.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/fordandpalmer