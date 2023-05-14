Dog always sits next to toddler's car seat – and the reason has the internet saying "Aw!"

Chicago, Illinois - A viral clip of a golden retriever sitting as close as he can to a toddler's car seat has the internet saying "Aw!"

The reason this dog sits next to this toddler's car seat has the internet weeping. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/fordandpalmer

It seems this dog is all about getting some love from his favorite little human.

A golden retriever named Palmer and a little boy named Ford have been as thick as thieves since the day they met.



But their relationship and the cute turns it takes never ceases to amaze Ford's mom.

A clip she captured featuring the two cuties has gone super viral on both Instagram and TikTok.

The subtitles in the clip set the scene: "Couldn't figure out why Palmer insisted on sitting right next to the car seat..."

A few seconds in, a little kid's hand appears on the back of the golden's neck and scratches away. This pooch clearly wants to be close to his little human for the great neck pets.

Ford and Palmer's mom wasn't the only one who thought the situation was adorable – users were all about it. The clip boasts 2.7 million views on TikTok and more than 530,000 likes. The comments section is full of "Aws" and heart emojis.