Dog can't understand why Santa Claus decoration won't pet him in adorable video!
A TikTok video featuring Arlo the dog proves that Santa Claus doesn't just get children excited. But wait – why isn't the man in red giving this good boy his well-deserved pets?!
In the now-viral clip, Santa can be seen standing in the dog's living room.
The fact that it is only a large doll doesn't bother Arlo one bit.
The Golden sprints towards the man with the white beard and greets him in a whirlwind of excitement.
To Arlo's astonishment, Santa won't pet him – the nerve of some people!
Since the man in red can't pet the pooch of his own accord, Arlo simply pushes his back under Santa's hand.
Nobody could say he's not proactive!
Why does the dog fall for the Santa Claus doll?
Arlo's owner told Newsweek that the almost 1-year-old four-legged friend "typically will act this way when we have new friends or family over."
This is hardly surprising because, at first glance, the dog seems to think that the Santa Claus doll is a real person!
But why does he fall for the decoration in the first place?
Psychology professor Stanley Coren, author of several books on dogs, told Psychology Today in 2013 that "dogs that have been properly socialized will congenially approach virtually anything that is alive, regardless of its species, and, unless they receive hostile signals, they will attempt to establish a good-natured relationship."
Even if Arlo didn't manage to fully win over the doll, he did make a lot of people laugh!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@aaronmarshall73