Dog can't understand why Santa Claus decoration won't pet him in adorable video!

A TikTok video featuring Arlo the dog proves that Santa Claus doesn't just get children excited. But wait – why isn't the man in red giving this good boy his well-deserved pets?!

In the now-viral clip, Santa can be seen standing in the dog's living room.

The fact that it is only a large doll doesn't bother Arlo one bit.

The Golden sprints towards the man with the white beard and greets him in a whirlwind of excitement.

To Arlo's astonishment, Santa won't pet him – the nerve of some people!

Since the man in red can't pet the pooch of his own accord, Arlo simply pushes his back under Santa's hand.

Nobody could say he's not proactive!