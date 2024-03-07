Dog dad shields puppy from the rain in heart-melting clip
New York, New York - This could have been the beginning of an amazing meet-cute! A woman shared an adorable TikTok of a man protecting his baby dog from the rain with an umbrella in New York and asked for a date. TikTok is obsessed, even though romance didn't pan out.
Danielle, a young New Yorker, was sitting at a coffee shop in the West Village district when she spotted a man with his golden retriever puppy.
The duo was strolling through the rain-soaked streets of the Big Apple. What made them special was that the dog's human was trying to keep raindrops from falling on his puppy's head by holding an umbrella over him.
The sweetness of the scene blew Danielle away.
"My initial reaction was that's the cutest thing I'll see all day," she told Newsweek.
She took a short video of the man and dog and shared it on TikTok with the caption, "To the boy walking in the west village im free monday if you are."
After three days online, the short clip had melted more than 6.5 million hearts – and dashed the poster's meet-cute dream.
TikToker's Romantic dreams get dashed but there's still a happy ending
Danielle's dream of a date with the sweet stranger won't come true anytime soon, because this dog daddy is taken!
Hayley Zukerberg, the "boy with the umbrella's" girlfriend, saw the viral clip and shared it with her boyfriend, Owen VanTongeren.
The couple shares an adorable fluffy baby golden named Millie. She's got her own Instagram account and has 1,000 followers.
Though Danielle's romantic daydreams fell through, she wasn't too upset.
"The internet did was that internet does best, and it connected us all," she says in a recent video which shows Danielle meeting up with the adorable puppy Millie and her parents.
"What's better than a love story with a boy," Danielle asked in the clip before answering, "It's actually becoming friends with a girl through the internet."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@daniellehendrickss