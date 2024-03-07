Dog dad shields puppy from the rain in heart-melting clip

New York, New York - This could have been the beginning of an amazing meet-cute! A woman shared an adorable TikTok of a man protecting his baby dog from the rain with an umbrella in New York and asked for a date. TikTok is obsessed, even though romance didn't pan out.

Puppy Millie Ray didn't want to get wet, so her owner put up an umbrella. © Screenshot/TikTok/@daniellehendrickss

Danielle, a young New Yorker, was sitting at a coffee shop in the West Village district when she spotted a man with his golden retriever puppy.

The duo was strolling through the rain-soaked streets of the Big Apple. What made them special was that the dog's human was trying to keep raindrops from falling on his puppy's head by holding an umbrella over him.

The sweetness of the scene blew Danielle away.

"My initial reaction was that's the cutest thing I'll see all day," she told Newsweek.

She took a short video of the man and dog and shared it on TikTok with the caption, "To the boy walking in the west village im free monday if you are."

After three days online, the short clip had melted more than 6.5 million hearts – and dashed the poster's meet-cute dream.