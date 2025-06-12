Woman tries to call a cat over to her: what happens next leaves her speechless

This scene wouldn't make it into a movie because it simply seems too implausible, but truth is stranger than fiction – as this TikTok cat video shows!

By Christian Norm

Florida - This scene wouldn't make it into a movie because it simply seems too implausible, but truth is stranger than fiction – as this TikTok cat video shows!

Livy Vic tries to call over a cat standing a few feet away from her in a parking lot.
Livy Vic tries to call over a cat standing a few feet away from her in a parking lot.  © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@nu11user

The clip in question starts off normal enough.

Livy Vic (22) tries to call over a cat standing a few feet away from her in a parking lot.

Like so many people, she snaps her fingers, waves, and makes noises to attract the feline – but while it doesn't move, several other animals make their way towards the woman.

Dog stays by owner's side in heartwarming pregnancy test video!
Dogs Dog stays by owner's side in heartwarming pregnancy test video!

Speechless, the 22-year-old films ducks, storks, and even chickens coming towards her through the bushes until the parking lot is full of them.

"Why are they all coming? I want the cat!" she says.

But the furry friend has no desire for the woman and certainly not for the birds – so she runs away!

"be careful where you pss pss pss," reads the video's caption. "it went from one cat to every bird within a mile radius."

How did this strange cat video come about?

This scene wouldn't make it into a movie because it simply seems too implausible, but truth is stranger than fiction.
This scene wouldn't make it into a movie because it simply seems too implausible, but truth is stranger than fiction.  © Screenshot/TikTok/@nu11user

An attempt at an explanation: Vic went out to eat at a restaurant with her boyfriend last week.

"Stray cats have been on the diner's property for a long time and there's a pond close to the property, so I assume the ducks came from there. I see the storks relax by the pond as well quite a bit," Vic told Newsweek.

"The chickens were new, though! I have no idea where they came from!"

Pet owner realizes hilarious mistake after leaving cat and dog home alone for hours!
Animals Pet owner realizes hilarious mistake after leaving cat and dog home alone for hours!

Vic is now ecstatic about her viral hit.

"[I] love to see that it's being enjoyed and having so much engagement! It's the moments you least expect," she said.

Alas, she didn't manage to pet the cat that day – "but the attention from all my avian friends was just what I needed!"

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@nu11user

More on Cats: