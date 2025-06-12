Woman tries to call a cat over to her: what happens next leaves her speechless

Florida - This scene wouldn't make it into a movie because it simply seems too implausible, but truth is stranger than fiction – as this TikTok cat video shows!

Livy Vic tries to call over a cat standing a few feet away from her in a parking lot. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@nu11user

The clip in question starts off normal enough.

Livy Vic (22) tries to call over a cat standing a few feet away from her in a parking lot.

Like so many people, she snaps her fingers, waves, and makes noises to attract the feline – but while it doesn't move, several other animals make their way towards the woman.

Speechless, the 22-year-old films ducks, storks, and even chickens coming towards her through the bushes until the parking lot is full of them.

"Why are they all coming? I want the cat!" she says.

But the furry friend has no desire for the woman and certainly not for the birds – so she runs away!

"be careful where you pss pss pss," reads the video's caption. "it went from one cat to every bird within a mile radius."

