Woman tries to call a cat over to her: what happens next leaves her speechless
Florida - This scene wouldn't make it into a movie because it simply seems too implausible, but truth is stranger than fiction – as this TikTok cat video shows!
The clip in question starts off normal enough.
Livy Vic (22) tries to call over a cat standing a few feet away from her in a parking lot.
Like so many people, she snaps her fingers, waves, and makes noises to attract the feline – but while it doesn't move, several other animals make their way towards the woman.
Speechless, the 22-year-old films ducks, storks, and even chickens coming towards her through the bushes until the parking lot is full of them.
"Why are they all coming? I want the cat!" she says.
But the furry friend has no desire for the woman and certainly not for the birds – so she runs away!
"be careful where you pss pss pss," reads the video's caption. "it went from one cat to every bird within a mile radius."
How did this strange cat video come about?
An attempt at an explanation: Vic went out to eat at a restaurant with her boyfriend last week.
"Stray cats have been on the diner's property for a long time and there's a pond close to the property, so I assume the ducks came from there. I see the storks relax by the pond as well quite a bit," Vic told Newsweek.
"The chickens were new, though! I have no idea where they came from!"
Vic is now ecstatic about her viral hit.
"[I] love to see that it's being enjoyed and having so much engagement! It's the moments you least expect," she said.
Alas, she didn't manage to pet the cat that day – "but the attention from all my avian friends was just what I needed!"
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@nu11user