Dog decides her human's bath is the best time for show and tell!

By Christian Norm

Lucy the dog has an adorable habit of show and tell for the captive bathtime audience of her bemused owner, and it's enchanting users all over TikTok! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@dogs.just.wanta.have.fun Joy Kauffman loves nothing more than a cozy bath in a nice warm tub. The thing is, her dog Lucy has decided that this is a perfect setup for some undivided attention! Whenever Joy gets into the bath, her pooch brings every random object you can imagine to present proudly to her owner. Well, everything but a towel, funnily enough. "She likes to show me things while I am in the bathtub," Joy captioned a now-viral video of the hilarious practice. Lucy can be seen smiling broadly and wiggling around with excitement, tail wagging as she presents her owner with a used paper plate and a piece of laundry.

Lucy the dog had a rough start in life

Lucy the dog is enjoying her life to the fullest. © Screenshot/TikTok/@dogs.just.wanta.have.fun "If I leave the bathroom door open, then she brings me socks, trash, cat toys – because she loves taking the cat's things," Joy told Newsweek. "She brings me just about anything she can get hold of. My favorite delivery was a Cheez Whiz jar one time." In some cases, however, the gifts are not enough for Lucy: "She will even get into the bath with me sometimes. In the video, I'm actually having to push her back because she was about to climb into the tub!" According to her owner, the reason for her irrepressible zest for life lies in her past, because the four-legged friend's life wasn't always so fun.

"When we got Lucy, she didn't come from a great place. She was stuck in a room and had never seen the outside until we got her," Joy explained. "She didn't know anything about being a dog or even what grass was. Now, though, she enjoys every little thing she possibly can, and she's always happy."