Dog develops an unusual hobby that pays the bills!

Dog dad Stefen discovered that his four-legged friend has a special fondness for recycling. Finn loves collecting empty bottles and cans!

By Christian Beck

Vancouver, Canada - This special dog has an unusual passion – improving the environment!

The dog owners are delighted with Finn and his love of the environment!
Dog dad Stefen has discovered a unique love of recycling in his four-legged friend, Finn, who loves to collect empty bottles and cans on his walks.

Last month, Finn's owner posted some footage of this unusual hobby on Instagram, and it quickly went viral.

"I don't know why he does it," the Canada said in the clip clip, but one thing is certain: Finn is clearly enjoying the collection campaign.

But helping clean up the environment isn't the only upside to the canine's habit, as it's now earning money to boot!

Stefen decided to hand in the cans and bottles collected by Finn at deposit machines, where he got a fair chunk of change in return.

However, the doting dog dad didn't pocket the money for his own use. Instead, he gives it to the hard-working man himself, with the funds going towards new toys or a grooming for the handsome doggo.

Finn's owner took the collected cans to the deposit machine and earned cash in return.
As reported by The Dodo, Stefen and Finn are looking to put their growing funds to even better use in the new year by donating the money to an animal rescue organization.

