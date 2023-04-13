Dog finds its wings in a bounce-tastic trampoline session!

Once Teddy the dog joined its owner on the trampoline, there was no stopping him – literally! Since the end of March, around nine million TikTok users have been laughing hysterically at the heart stopping moment .

The dog's owner goes flying on a trampoline, and his dog joins him! © Collage: TikTok/Screenshot/thegrazes

In the curious clip, the dog's owner is first seen trying to prove he's not too old for a trampoline by jumping wildly on one.

Then, something bizarre happens: Teddy the pup apparently really wanted to join in on the fun, but failed to ask permission. Instead, the doggo races onto the trampoline without a care in the world.

Noticeably perplexed, the man tries to avoid landing on his four-legged friend, causing him to lose his balance and topple over. But the man's last jump successfully gave the canine some invisible wings, as Teddy goes flying!

Teddy really takes off and fails to land gracefully, and instead slams onto his side.

According to a comment by the owner's daughter, everyone – Teddy included – is fine.