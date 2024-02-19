Dog found with snout zip-tied shut in horrible abuse case
South Bend, Indiana - This case broke police officers' hearts when they discovered a poor dog was left to die, and that the pup's snout had been zip-tied shut. But his bond with a police officer changed everything.
Police officers from South Bend, Indiana got a call about a dog running along the side of the road earlier this month. Bystanders had tried to catch the Doberman, but the animal was terrified and evaded their grasp.
The dog had good reason to be afraid.
Not only had his previous owner abandoned him, but they had also zip-tied the animal's snout shut.
The brown pooch could not open its mouth to eat, drink, or even pant, and severely needed help.
Once Officer Stephanie Northcutt arrived at the scene, she and the good Samaritans were able to finally help the terrified doggo.
Happy ending for tortured dog
Catching this scared dog was no easy task. Fortunately, Officer Northcutt was able to build up enough trust with the dog to catch him. As footage from her bodycam shows, she slowly approached the dog and grabbed his leash.
A bystander and the officer were then able to cut the zip tie off the dog's snout. Rescuers then took the dog to the Animal Resource Center (SBARC) for help. Per the veterinarians, the dog didn't suffer any long-term injuries from the abuse.
Though this dog was dealt a horrible hand, his luck has turned since he met Officer Northcutt.
She couldn't forget the dog she'd bonded with, and decided to adopt him.
Per the department's update, "Officer Northcutt said she knew the moment she laid eyes on the pup that he was the perfect addition to her family."
The Doberman now has a new family and name: Zeus.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/South Bend Police Department