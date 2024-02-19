Dog found with snout zip-tied shut in horrible abuse case

South Bend, Indiana - This case broke police officers' hearts when they discovered a poor dog was left to die, and that the pup's snout had been zip-tied shut. But his bond with a police officer changed everything.

The poor dog had been abandoned with a cable tied around his mouth. © Collage: Screenshot/South Bend Police Department

Police officers from South Bend, Indiana got a call about a dog running along the side of the road earlier this month. Bystanders had tried to catch the Doberman, but the animal was terrified and evaded their grasp.

The dog had good reason to be afraid.

Not only had his previous owner abandoned him, but they had also zip-tied the animal's snout shut.

The brown pooch could not open its mouth to eat, drink, or even pant, and severely needed help.

Once Officer Stephanie Northcutt arrived at the scene, she and the good Samaritans were able to finally help the terrified doggo.