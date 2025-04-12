Dog gets caught destroying new toy, and his reaction is priceless!
Los Angeles, California - When comedian Christina Kirkman found a torn-up dog toy in her apartment, she didn't have to look far to find the crime's culprit.
Christina's Dachshund Winston could hardly hide his guilt, and his owner couldn't help but capture the whole thing on video.
The cute four-legged friend looked at the camera with a more than dazed expression when his owner discovered the mess on the carpet and spoke to him about it.
"I just gave you that," says the 32-year-old sternly.
She was referring to the black and white cuddly toy, although there wasn't much left of it.
Winston had disemboweled the poor stuffed animal.
According to the dog's owner, it only took the four-legged friend "5 seconds" to completely destroy the brand-new cuddly toy, and Winston obviously knows very well that this is not okay.
Destroyed stuffed toy is not an isolated incident
The look he gives his owner is an – admittedly sweet – mixture of remorse, fear of possible punishment, and perhaps a little sadness over the broken toy.
If you take a look at the other videos on the TikTok profile dedicated to the dog, it quickly becomes clear that the four-legged friend is not usually particularly affectionate with his toys.
It remains to be seen whether he does this because he loves destruction or if he's simply far too excited whenever he is given something new.
However, this unpleasant trait doesn't just affect his owner Christina, but also his sister Willa.
The Dachshund lady has often had to watch Winston tamper with her toys as well – and leave very little behind.
But can you be angry with those puppy dog eyes? We think not!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@winston_da_ween