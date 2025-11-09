Corgsky: A breed portrait of the irresistible Corgi-Husky dog hybrid mix

Fans of Huskies or Corgis may find their dream dog in the charming Corgi-Husky mix. Here's everything you need to know about their appearance and temperament.

By Nele Fischer, Steffi Feldman

Corgsky profile: A portrait of the Corgi-Husky mix

Husky-Corgi mix: The hybrid dog looks like a mix of both breeds. © Collage: 123RF/romanzaiets, 123RF/lempro Name: Corgi-Husky-Mix

Wales (Corgi)

Siberia (Husky)

Siberia (Husky) Height at withers: About 12 - 15 inches tall Weight: Between 20 and 50 pounds Life expectancy: 12 to 15 years Coat type: Medium to long, thick, and dense Coat color: Brown, red, tan, fawn, black and white, gray Character: Lively, trusting, curious, intelligent, social

What is a Corgi-Husky mix?

The Corgsky is a cross between a Siberian Husky and a Welsh Corgi (Pembroke or Cardigan). Due to the size difference between the males, a Husky female and a Corgi male are usually used for breeding. If the size difference is taken into account, the risk of injury and pregnancy can be reduced when mating.



Appearance of the Corgi-Husky crossbreed

Size and build The average height of a Corgi-Husky mix is about 12 - 15 inches tall, with males generally being larger than females. The dogs typically weigh somewhere between 20 and 50 pounds. The physique is similar to that of a Corgi: the dog mixes are elongated and have short legs, but as with all hybrid breeds, variations are possible. Individuals can have very different facial features, with traits of a Corgi, a Husky, or a mixture of the two. Their ears point upwards and their eyes can be brown, blue or two different colors.

Coat type and color The medium to long hair is dense and provides a thick coat. The coat color can vary greatly, which is why it cannot be predicted. Depending on the parent animals and dominant genes, the mixed breeds can be one to even three-colored. The following colorations are possible, for example: Classic fawn, Corgi-like

Typical Husky colorations in black and white



Tricolor of red or tan, black and white coat as in many Corgi Pembrokes

Character of the Corgsky hybrid mix

Corgi-Husky mixes are very charming hybrids. They get along well with other dogs and children. They can also be described as follows: Active and playful

Loyal and affectionate

Friendly and social

Intelligent and eager to learn

Trusting and fond of children

Curious and spirited

Loud and communicative Their loud "talking" or howling, which is familiar from Huskies, is distinctive.

Care of the Husky crossbreed

The Husky-Corgi mix sheds a lot, which is why it is not suitable for allergy sufferers and asthmatics. It is advisable to brush your dog at least once a day, especially during the shedding period, to control shedding and keep their coat shiny at the same time. Grooming also includes regular dental care and claw trimming.

Huskies are known to shed a lot, so you should also brush your Corgi-Husky mix regularly. © 123RF/spyrakot

Employment of a Husky-Corgi breed mix

Although this mixed breed is not an athletic dog, as a descendant of Huskies, it still needs plenty of exercise and activity to prevent unwanted behavior. It should be physically and mentally stimulated to avoid boredom. Obedience training is advisable from a very early age. Agility or flyball are also good options. In bad weather, a dog can also be kept busy indoors.

Health of the Corgi-Husky-Mix

As with other breeds, a Corgi Husky puppy can also inherit classic ailments and diseases from both parent breeds, such as Obesity

Back problems and hip dysplasia

Skin and eye problems

Degenerative myelopathy (DM), a spinal cord disease leading to paralysis and death

Epilepsy

Blood clotting disorder

Heart disease The probability is lower for offspring of healthy parents. However, with appropriate care and nutrition as well as regular visits to the vet, Corgskys live a healthy life and live to be around 12 to 15 years old.

The Corgi-Husky mix is an active dog and should be challenged accordingly. © 123rf/masarik512